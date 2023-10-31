31-year-old striker interested in joining Real Madrid in January transfer window – Reports

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is allegedly interested in sealing a permanent switch to Real Madrid in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Los Blancos, who missed out on the La Liga title by 10 points past season, parted ways with forwards Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz ahead of the ongoing 2023-24 season. They roped in Joselu on a season-long loan move from RCD Espanyol past July to fill the opening.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have received a transfer boost in their quest to add a number nine on a permanent contract this season. Their reported target Taremi is said to be keen to join Los Blancos before the end of his current contract at the end of the season.

Taremi, who has a contract until June 2024 at Porto, could push for a Real Madrid move in the future. He would likely emerge as a proven rotational option for the La Liga giants, with Joselu as his competition.

A 72-cap Iran international, Taremi has scored 80 goals in the past three seasons. He has also contributed 49 assists in 147 overall appearances during the aforesaid time period for his Primeira Liga outfit.

So far, the 31-year-old has scored three goals in 13 matches this season.

Real Madrid sent Kylian Mbappe warning

Speaking to Madrid-based news website Bernabeu Digital, journalist Aitor Bris told Real Madrid to avoid launching a summer move to add Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe to their ranks. He said:

"Real Madrid is without [a number nine] for the first time in their history, but with a thirst for titles never seen before. To talk about the team led by Carlo Ancelotti is to talk about a club that undoubtedly has a winning gene... whoever wears the jersey."

Claiming Mbappe's potential presence to be disruptive, Bris continued:

"They are a family given everything that is happening at the start of the season. Putting a time bomb in the dressing room is not the most ideal, and even more so, given how good the club is. They should, therefore, leave Mbappe behind because this team can aspire to anything with Bellingham and company."

Carlo Ancelotti's team, who are atop the 2023-24 La Liga table with 28 points from 11 games, were heavily linked with Mbappe earlier this summer. However, due to a lack of funds, they failed to finalise a move.

Now in the final eight months of his deal, Mbappe has registered 224 goals and 99 assists in 272 games across all competitions for PSG.