Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu is reportedly set to depart the club in the summer ass per Diario SPORT journalist Toni Juanmarti (via @ReshadFCB on X).

Romeu notably joined the Catalans only last summer from Girona on a three-year deal. SPORT (via Barca Blaugranes) reported back in July that the 32-year-old gave up certain payments to make the deal happen. Girona initially demanded €4.5 million for him, but Barcelona, amidst their financial struggles, completed the deal for €3.4 million due to Romeu's act.

The Spaniard has struggled in his first season with the La Liga giants, having spent his formative footballing years at La Masia between 2004 and 2009. Brought in to replace the departing Sergio Busquets, he initially received praise for his displays early in the season.

However, a steep drop in form saw manager Xavi Hernandez opt to use Ilkay Gundogan and Andreas Christensen in the holding midfield position. After starting each of the club's first seven league outings, Romeu has recorded just four more starts in their next 27 games in La Liga.

His record in the UEFA Champions League (four starts in 10 matches) isn't much better, while he also watched both of their Supercopa de Espana games from the bench.

Overall, Romeu has played 34 times across competitions this term, laying out one assist.

Girona boss Michel confirms that club want to sign Barcelona duo Oriol Romeu and Eric Garcia

Reports of Oriol Romeu departing Barcelona come just days after his former manager at Michel indicated his desire to bring him back to Girona. Michel added that the Blanquivermells also want to sign Eric Garcia, currently on loan at Girona from the Blaugrana, on a permanent deal in the summer.

The Spanish tactician said (as per @BarcaTimes on X):

"I am very clear, I want Eric Garcia and Oriol Romeu to return in the summer."

Garcia, who struggled for playing time at Barcelona last summer, has been integral to Girona's rise to second place in La Liga this term. He has started 26 of their 31 league games since his arrival, recording three goals and even helping them beat his parent club 4-2 both home and away.

The 23-year-old is averaging 1.0 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 2.3 clearances, 3.9 recoveries and 4.2 duels won per La Liga outing. Garcia has also completed 90% of his passes and won a penalty as well.