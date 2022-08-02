32-year-old Barcelona star willing to reduce salary to stay at club - Reports 

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic is willing to take a pay cut to work with Xavi, a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes) has claimed.

The 32-year-old joined Barcelona in September 2020 for a €60 million fee from Juventus, with Arthur joining the Bianconeri in a separate €76 million deal.

The central midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Besiktas, has since struggled to find his footing in Catalonia. He has made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana but is yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

As per the aforementioned report, the player has been placed on the transfer list. However, due to his high wages, no suitor has made an official approach for him. Pjanic reportedly understands that Xavi does not have him in his plans, but is still hoping to win a few minutes under him in the 2022-23 season.

Pjanic is believed to be desperate to work with Xavi, who is supposedly one of his all-time favorites and is ready to reduce his salary to make it happen. The midfielder was a part of Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the United States and impressed the Barca boss with his performances.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina man is hoping that his pre-season displays will help him get a few fair opportunities, at least until the winter transfer window comes around.

Even if he does not get regular minutes, Pjanic will supposedly be happy to be a squad player and learn from one of his heroes. The former Juventus midfielder, who does not have any concrete proposals on the table, is contractually bound to Barca until June 2024.

Barcelona going into Joan Gamper Trophy final in impressive form

Each year, Barcelona kick-off their new season by playing the one-off Joan Gamper Trophy final. This year, they will take on Mexican club Pumas UNAM in the friendly cup final on August 7. Set to be held at Camp Nou, Barca will start the match as overwhelming favorites, courtesy of their stellar pre-season run.

They are yet to taste defeat in this year’s pre-season campaign, winning four and drawing one match. The 6-0 win over Inter Miami on July 19 marked their biggest success. However, the 1-0 win over Real Madrid on July 23 was undoubtedly their most satisfying victory.

