£340,000 per week Manchester United star holds crunch talks with Erik ten Hag amid bust-up rumors: Reports 

According to Football Insider, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane had a discussion with manager Erik ten Hag about his role in the squad amidst speculations of a fall-out between the pair.

Varane has been in and out of the United team so far this season. 36-year-old centre-back Jonny Evans was preferred ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner at one point in time.

The former Real Madrid centre-back was reportedly unhappy with the situation and had a chat with Ten Hag to clear the air about his future.

Since joining Manchester United back in 2021 for a reported £41 million fee, Varane has made 84 appearances. However, the Frenchman arguably hasn't found his best form for the Red Devils.

The player is reportedly on a deal worth £340,000 per week and the Red Devils want more from the defender. If Varane is fit and in form, he is a great option to have at the back for Ten Hag.

The 30-year-old has made 21 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season, starting 15 of those games.

"Raphael is also doing very well, but a third game in": Erik ten Hag on Raphael Varane not starting for Manchester United against West Ham United

Manchester United secured a 3-0 win against West Ham United in their latest Premier League clash on Sunday, February 4. Raphael Varane, though, wasn't a part of the starting XI for the game.

Harry Maguire, who recently returned from injury, started the game at the heart of United's defense instead alongside Lisandro Martinez. Ahead of the game, Ten Hag explained why Maguire was picked ahead of Varane, saying (via UtdDistrict):

“First of all, (Maguire) was doing very well but picked up an injury, Raphael is also doing very well, but a third game in. A small slot, we didn’t want to change too much it’s up to Harry to show his contribution, but we’re confident that he will.”

United managed to keep a clean sheet and picked up their third league win in the last five matches. Ten Hag's side are now sixth in the league with 38 points from 23 matches.