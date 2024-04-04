39-year-old boss in the frame to land Liverpool job in the summer, club have held talks with the manager - Reports

David Ornstein of The Athletic has provided the latest update on Liverpool's hunt for Jurgen Klopp's successor, with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim under consideration.

In January, Klopp announced that he will step down from his role as the Reds manager at the end of the season. The German has made it clear that his decision to put an end to his nine-year reign over the club that saw him win every major trophy is final.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have, therefore, set the wheels in motion to find a suitable heir. They have brought former director of sport Michael Edwards back into the fold in a senior position, while Richard Hughes has been roped in as the club's new sporting director.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso was considered an early favorite to take over from Klopp. The Spaniard is on the verge of leading Die Werkself to Bundesliga glory, causing the Reds to take notice. However, the tactician recently announced his decision to stay at BayArena.

With Alonso out of the picture, there have been claims that Sporting boss Amorim is the top candidate to replace Klopp. The Athletic journalist Ornstein has now confirmed that the 39-year-old is in the frame for the Liverpool job. Tentative talks over a deal are also said to have taken place.

Ornstein, though, clarified that Amorim is not the Reds' number one target yet, contrary to reports. Answering readers' queries in a Q&A on The Athletic, the reporter added that the club are still in the process of identifying Klopp's successor.

Amorim is expected to leave Sporting this summer, with the Premier League said to be his preferred destination. As things stand, there are no guarantees that he will opt to go to Liverpool, with other vacancies potentially opening up.

The manager reportedly has a €20 million release clause in his contract with Sporting. However, Ornstein reckons his suitors will be able to acquire his services for half the sum.

Why do Liverpool appreciate Ruben Amorim?

At 39 years of age, Ruben Amorim is still in the early years of his managerial career. One may consider the Portuguese tactician too young to step into Jurgen Klopp's boots at Anfield. However, his record with Sporting and SC Braga is commendable.

Amorim oversaw just 13 games across competitions during his stint as Braga manager, which lasted less than three months. During that time, he led the team to the Portuguese League Cup. He was so impressive that Sporting paid €10 million to secure his services in March 2020.

In 2021, Amorim led Sporting to their first Primeira Liga title in 19 years. The Lisbon giants have won two Portuguese League Cups and a Portuguese Super Cup under him. They are on course to add another league title to their cabinet this season.

