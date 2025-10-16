4 Manchester United first-team stars absent from training ahead of clash against Liverpool: Reports

Four Manchester United players have reportedly missed training on Thursday, October 16, ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool. Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, and Casemiro were given an extra day off by manager Ruben Amorim.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, all players have been rested as a precautionary measure, and it is not injury-related. Amorim's side are chasing back-to-back wins for the first time in their career, while Liverpool are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the league after losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez remain the only players ruled out for the Red Devils. The Reds are without Alisson and Ibrahima Konate, while Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa are in doubt.

Salah was in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers action during the international break, but is expected to start for the Reds. Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew believes the Egyptian will be back to his best against the Red Devils and said on talkSPORT:

“Mo obviously has not hit the heights since he has signed a new contract, but I do feel that this game could be the one where, ‘Oh Salah is not that bad, he is back to his best’, one of those games, because he is that type of player. He had a game where you know his defensive work was poor, his defensive work is usually sound, and he will come roaring back. I think Liverpool will win that game, it will be a great game to watch, I am looking forward to it.”

Liverpool are now second in the Premier League table, a point behind Arsenal. Manchester United are sitting 10th with 10 points from their seven matches so far.

Ex-Manchester United star names Luke Shaw as the weak link vs Liverpool

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has named Luke Shaw as the weak link in the possible starting XI against Liverpool. He believes that Mohamed Salah will dominate against the Englishman and said on The Devils’ Advocate podcast:

"You look at the teams they have played against and they can’t handle pace and energy levels. If Liverpool play in front of them, it will be great but I don’t think they will. I think they will try and turn them around, especially on the left side with Luke Shaw. Salah is going to be looking to run in behind with and without the ball, knowing the laziness of Luke Shaw, who he will be pulling at his shirt all the time and little things like that."

Manchester United managed to earn a 2-2 draw at Liverpool last season, when they visited Anfield in the Premier League.

