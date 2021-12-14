4 players discussed during meeting between Mino Raiola and Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and super agent Mino Raiola reportedly discussed four of the latter's clients during a recent meeting in Turin.

According to Diario Sport, the names mentioned during their conversation were Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Xavi Simons and Noussair Mazraoui. Barring Haaland, all the other players will be available on free transfers in the summer as things stand.

Raiola is rumored to be aware that Haaland is Barcelona's top priority in the upcoming transfer window. However, the Blaugrana don't have the financial firepower to fend off other suitors. Sport suggests that Raiola could lower his commission fee for Haaland's transfer if he can push multiple clients along with the Norwegian to the Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🔴 EXCL: Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a meeting with Mino Raiola in Torino today.



Laporta’s in Italy because of Pedri’s Golden Boy & he met with Raiola in a famous hotel.



The other big name reportedly discussed by Laporta and Raiola is Paul Pogba, who looks destined to exit Manchester United next summer. Conversations about a contract extension between the Frenchman and the club have not been fruitful, which is likely to lead to his departure.

The Red Devils could let Pogba leave for a reduced fee in January instead of letting him depart for free in the summer. Barcelona, who have made multiple signings via Bosman moves in recent times, are reported to be alert about the situation.

Xavi Simons, meanwhile, left the Blaugrana to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Simons hasn't reached the heights many believed he was destined for during his time with Barcelona and has failed to break into PSG's first team. The Dutchman is now rumored to be interested in a return to the Catalan club.

Lastly, Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui is currently one of the most exciting young talents in Europe. Mazraoui has been in tremendous form for the Dutch outfit this season and given Barcelona's issues at right-back, he would be a shrewd signing.

Barcelona urgently require reinforcements for a squad ravaged by injuries

Barcelona have struggled on the pitch this season and a major reason for that has been numerous injuries within the squad.

As things stand, the club are without Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Pedri Gonzalez to name a few. Summer arrival Sergio Aguero is also reportedly set to announce his retirement due to a heart issue he sustained last month. All of this has resulted in Barcelona lacking depth in their squad.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona @aguerosergiokun will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta. ❗ @aguerosergiokun will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta. https://t.co/PcgpeuytCZ

The immediate solution to the problem has been to promote multiple youngsters to the first team, but the Blaugrana will know this is not sustainable. Consequently, they are in dire need of incoming transfers.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Noussair Mazraoui are bound to elevate the club as they operate in positions that have been a consistent problem. However, Barcelona will need to figure out the financial feasibility of making big-name moves in the transfer market.

They will also need to trim their wage bill by selling players to make these signings a reality.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee