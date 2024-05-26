4 Premier League clubs keen on signing Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe this summer - Reports

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe is reportedly in demand this summer. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Everton, and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the Englishman.

As per a report in Fichajes.net, Smith Rowe has lost his place at Arsenal and will have a chance to restart his Premier League career elsewhere. The 23-year-old has four clubs chasing him and are willing to offer him a starting role in their squad.

Fabrizio Romano also reported on his interest in Smith Rowe and claimed that there was going to be a meeting to decide his future. He wrote for CaughtOffside:

"I'm aware of talk of a meeting being scheduled between Emile Smith Rowe and Arsenal, but my understanding is that nothing has been decided on this yet. I think it's an open situation based on proposals, but at the moment I'm still hearing it's a quiet situation. Let's see in the next weeks if clubs join the race."

Smith Rowe played just 474 minutes in the 2023-24 season. He assisted two goals in the Premier League but failed to get on the scoresheet in any of his 19 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal legend tells Emile Smith Rowe to leave

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged Emile Smith Rowe to leave the club this summer. He believes that the Englishman has to start playing regularly as it is not the time to wait for opportunities in his career.

He told InstantCasino:

"Smith Rowe might come to a stage in his career, and say, 'look I need to play. I need to play on a regular basis now. I'm getting that little bit older. I'm going to regret it if I don't play on a regular basis'. I think Mikel Arteta has been there as a footballer himself. If he doesn't stand in his way, then Arsenal will try and do a deal and get the most money they can for him [Smith Rowe]."

He added:

"It's frustrating for players, it really is. Sitting on that sideline, not playing on a regular basis, in this day and age you need 26 in the squad. The games now come thick and fast and they'll probably be used in certain games and maybe come off the bench, but Smith Rowe is really relying on injuries to get a chance."

Smith Rowe, 23, was dealing with a knee injury this season and missed matches in November and December. He was back fit but Mikel Arteta opted to keep him on the bench for five of the last six Premier League matches.