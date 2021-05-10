5 best players to have won the UEFA Champions League with multiple clubs

As far as the big stages go, it doesn't get much better than the UEFA Champions League for a footballer. The glitz and glamor of football's biggest club competition have been on show several times over the years, with some of the greatest players getting their hands on the prized trophy since its rebranding in 1992.

Previously referred to as the European Cup, Real Madrid are the record winners of the UEFA Champions League, having won the competition a staggering 13 times in their history. Los Blancos have always boasted the best players in the world and continue to do so currently under the tutelage of the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

Winning the UEFA Champions League is no small feat, with Europe's cream of the crop fighting tooth and nail to create history every year. However, an exclusive group of players -- 19 to be exact -- have won the competition with multiple clubs since 1992.

On that note, here are five notable names who have got their hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy with more than one club.

#5 Xabi Alonso | Liverpool 2005, Real Madrid 2014

Xabi Alonso is one of the most respected players of his generation and won several accolades in his playing days for club and country. The midfielder was part of two UEFA Champions League winning squads -- with Liverpool in 2005 and Real Madrid in 2014 -- and played a pivotal role in both those triumphs.

While he scored the equalizer for the Reds in their iconic comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul, Alonso was suspended for Real Madrid's UCL showdown against Atletico Madrid in 2014.

The elegant midfielder retired in 2017 and is now the manager of Real Sociedad B. Alonso was quite the player back in the day and has been tipped to excel as a coach by several notable figures in the game.

#4 Toni Kroos | Bayern Munich 2013, Real Madrid 2016, 2017 & 2018

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

A four-time UEFA Champions League winner, Toni Kroos is undoubtedly one of the most technically gifted players of the modern era. The German midfielder is no stranger to the grandest stage and has played at the top level since making his debut for Bayern Munich as a teenager.

Kroos was not involved in the first-ever all-German UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund due to an injury, but he did get a winners medal after the Bavarian giants were crowned kings of the continent against their Bundesliga rivals.

He then signed for Real Madrid and cemented his status as an all-time great, as he played a pivotal role in Los Blancos' historic European three-peat under Zinedine Zidane. At the age of 31, Kroos is still at the top of his game and has shown no signs of slowing down.

