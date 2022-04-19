5 Manchester United players expected to leave after contracts expire on June 30 - Reports

Manchester United are set for a huge summer in the transfer window and are expected to bid adieu to five players whose contracts are expiring in a few months.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Lee Grant are all out of contracts at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have agreed the permanent transfer of Andreas Pereira to Flamengo but it has been delayed. Grant, Mata, Cavani, Lingard and Pogba are all expected to leave this summer. @samuelluckhurst NEW:Manchester United have agreed the permanent transfer of Andreas Pereira to Flamengo but it has been delayed. Grant, Mata, Cavani, Lingard and Pogba are all expected to leave this summer. #MUFC 🚨 NEW: Manchester United have agreed the permanent transfer of Andreas Pereira to Flamengo but it has been delayed. Grant, Mata, Cavani, Lingard and Pogba are all expected to leave this summer. #MUFC @samuelluckhurst 🔴

According to MEN, they are all heading for the Old Trafford exit door.

As is Nemanja Matic, who announced this past week that he would not be extending his stay with the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag should be the man in charge come June 30 as he is on the verge of being confirmed as Manchester United's next manager (per Fabrizio Romano).

He will oversee what could be the biggest transfer window in United's history as a huge number of ins and outs are anticipated.

Not only are the aforementioned members of the United squad expected to depart, but there is uncertainty over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

According to Romano, Ronaldo is waiting to hear about the project that Ten Hag intends to implement once he arrives.

As for Rashford, Romano claims the striker is considering his future having seen his first-team opportunities in the United side become limited under current interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

A new-look Manchester United team is likely to take to the field come the start of next season.

Will Manchester United miss the players departing?

There is a mixed reaction throughout the United fanbase when discussing the departures.

They are part of the current Red Devils side that have been wholly disappointing throughout the season.

Paul Pogba's time at Old Trafford has been constantly littered with unrest and doubt over his contributions to the side.

There is a feeling that the 29-year-old has failed to live up to expectations, having rejoined the club for a then-world-record fee of £89 million from Juventus back in 2016.

Edinson Cavani became somewhat of a fan favorite during his first season at the club in 2020. He scored 17 goals in 39 appearances.

This season has been the polar opposite for the Uruguayan striker, as he has been plagued with injuries and has only managed two goals in 17 appearances.

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV Not sure about you but I’m buzzing my tits off at the idea of Lingard, Pogba, Grant, Pereira, Mata, Matic + Cavani all leaving United this summer and our club truly shifting away from the culture that has crippled us for nearly a decade, making smart signings for an elite coach. Not sure about you but I’m buzzing my tits off at the idea of Lingard, Pogba, Grant, Pereira, Mata, Matic + Cavani all leaving United this summer and our club truly shifting away from the culture that has crippled us for nearly a decade, making smart signings for an elite coach. https://t.co/1e83XFjhq2

Juan Mata joined United from Chelsea in 2014 having cemented himself as one of the Premier League's most admired wingers for the Blues.

He has 51 goals and 47 assists in 280 appearances for United and has never hit the heights he reached at Stamford Bridge.

Jesse Lingard is a boyhood Manchester United fan who came through the club academy.

The 29-year-old scored an iconic FA Cup final winner in 2016 but has never been able to nail down a starting berth in the United side.

The Red Devils had the opportunity to sell the English forward on numerous occasions but never afforded Lingard a permanent move.

This is despite his best Premier League campaign coming during a loan spell at West Ham United last term.

Lee Grant has been Manchester United's third-choice goalkeeper since joining from Stoke City in 2018.

