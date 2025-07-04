5 Manchester United stars inform club they want to leave this summer - Reports

Five Manchester United players have reportedly informed the club that they want to leave this summer. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia all wish to move on ahead of the upcoming season.

Ad

As per a report by Sky Sports, Manchester United are prepared to sell the five players as they are not a part of Ruben Amorim's plans for the future. The Red Devils have allowed them to return late for pre-season as they look to agree terms for their exit.

Rashford was loaned out to Aston Villa in January, and the Englishman has opted not to join them permanently despite their willingness to sign him for £40 million. He is said to be interested in joining Barcelona, who have reignited their interest after Nico Williams' snub.

Ad

Trending

Sancho was loaned out to Chelsea, and they opted against the £25 million obligation to buy after failing to agree terms with him. The Englishman has been in talks with Napoli and Juventus over a move to the Serie A.

Antony was also loaned out in January and he impressed at Real Betis. The Spanish side are interested but unwilling to match Manchester United's asking price. Como are reportedly the other side interested in him.

Ad

Garnacho had a fallout with Amorim after the UEFA Europa League and the manager reportedly asked him to find a new club. Chelsea were interested, but they opted to sign João Pedro and are said to have a deal in place for Jamie Gittens instead.

Malacia also spent the second half of the last season on loan at PSV and is looking to leave Old Trafford permanently.

Alejandro Garnacho should be sold, says former Manchester United star

Former Manchester United footballer Paul Parker spoke about Alejandro Garnacho to Wettbasis earlier this year and claimed that he had no future at the club. He also urged the Red Devils to sell the Argentine this summer. He said:

Ad

"Garnacho has to go. There is no way around it, because it's never going to work out at Manchester United. He doesn't have the mentality and he doesn't like to work hard. I don't think it is ever going to change. It's unbelievable because his big idol Ronaldo was the complete opposite. He worked his ass off, so if Ronaldo really is his idol I think he should look a bit more at him and do what he does."

The Red Devils have signed Matheus Cunha and are reportedly working on a deal to bring in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More