5 Manchester United stars inform club they want to leave this summer - Reports

Five Manchester United players have reportedly informed the club that they want to leave this summer. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia all wish to move on ahead of the upcoming season.
As per a report by Sky Sports, Manchester United are prepared to sell the five players as they are not a part of Ruben Amorim's plans for the future. The Red Devils have allowed them to return late for pre-season as they look to agree terms for their exit.
Rashford was loaned out to Aston Villa in January, and the Englishman has opted not to join them permanently despite their willingness to sign him for £40 million. He is said to be interested in joining Barcelona, who have reignited their interest after Nico Williams' snub.
Sancho was loaned out to Chelsea, and they opted against the £25 million obligation to buy after failing to agree terms with him. The Englishman has been in talks with Napoli and Juventus over a move to the Serie A.
Antony was also loaned out in January and he impressed at Real Betis. The Spanish side are interested but unwilling to match Manchester United's asking price. Como are reportedly the other side interested in him.
Garnacho had a fallout with Amorim after the UEFA Europa League and the manager reportedly asked him to find a new club. Chelsea were interested, but they opted to sign João Pedro and are said to have a deal in place for Jamie Gittens instead.
Malacia also spent the second half of the last season on loan at PSV and is looking to leave Old Trafford permanently.
Alejandro Garnacho should be sold, says former Manchester United star
Former Manchester United footballer Paul Parker spoke about Alejandro Garnacho to Wettbasis earlier this year and claimed that he had no future at the club. He also urged the Red Devils to sell the Argentine this summer. He said:
"Garnacho has to go. There is no way around it, because it's never going to work out at Manchester United. He doesn't have the mentality and he doesn't like to work hard. I don't think it is ever going to change. It's unbelievable because his big idol Ronaldo was the complete opposite. He worked his ass off, so if Ronaldo really is his idol I think he should look a bit more at him and do what he does."
The Red Devils have signed Matheus Cunha and are reportedly working on a deal to bring in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.