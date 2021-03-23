Real Madrid are expected to make a couple of big signings this summer and to do that, they will need to sell a few players first.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side are currently third in the La Liga table and still have an outside chance of winning the title. Los Blancos' recruitment department has received a lot of criticism of late for burning a lot of money on players who were not a great fit for the club.

Several of their big-money signings have not worked out and their old guard cannot keep going forever. As such, Real Madrid need to rope in a fresh batch of players to revitalize their squad. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the club is not in great financial shape either.

As such, they need to offload a few players to fund moves for their top transfer targets this summer. Without further ado, let's take a look at those players that Real Madrid could sell this summer.

5 players Real Madrid could sell this summer

#5 Luka Jovic

DSC Arminia Bielefeld v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Luka Jovic is not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination. The Serbian striker has shown a lot of quality but his final product is lacking. Currently on loan at his former club Eintracht Frankfurt, it doesn't look like the 23-year-old will be welcomed back to Real Madrid.

Jovic's return to his former club has not worked out as planned. Frankfurt now have a prolific striker in Andre Silva and a team with a formation that plays to the strengths of wingers Amin Younes and Felipe Costic.

Jovic has been used as an impact substitute at Frankfurt and has scored just three goals for the Bundesliga outfit this season.

Jovic's ball-carrying abilities have improved and so has his ability to create chances. However, these things often slip under the radar at big clubs as long as the output in terms of goals does not match the graft. Jovic could very well be sold in the summer by Real Madrid.

(🌤) Real Madrid are becoming increasingly open to selling Luka Jovic 🇷🇸, who is currently on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt. It is felt a permanent return to the Bundesliga is pretty likely ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. [@DeanJonesBR] #RMAlive #SGE pic.twitter.com/c64jEAoby4 — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) March 17, 2021

#4 Isco

Real Madrid v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander

Zinedine Zidane's patience is running thin as far as Isco is concerned. The Spaniard was in the doghouse for a major part of the season. He has featured more of late but that has more to do with the injury problems at the Santiago Bernabeu than anything else.

Isco has started just six games across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this term and it is as clear as day that he is not part of Zinedine Zidane's plans. As such, Isco is almost certain to be offloaded in the summer and he could fetch Los Blancos a significant amount of money.

Isco's current contract will run out in the summer of 2022. It doesn't look like Real Madrid will offer him a new deal and hence we fully expect them to cash in on the midfielder this summer.

