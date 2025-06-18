€50 million-rated Barcelona star has big offer from Saudi Arabia; PL giants also interested in potential signing: Reports

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez has a big offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, according to SPORT. The 22-year-old turned heads with his performances en route to Blaugrana's LaLiga triumph last season. Hence, he is now, unsurprisingly, garnering attention worldwide.

Having broken into Barca's senior team in 2023, Lopez has become increasingly vital to their squad. He is currently valued at a staggering €50 million, as reported on Transfermarkt, with his contract expiring in 2029.

Barcelona would reportedly be open to a transfer for him, but the ball is in Lopez's court right now, and the player is keen to stay on in Catalonia. He made regular appearances under Hansi Flick and wants to nail down a starting berth next season.

Nonetheless, selling him off would fill up the club's coffers. He's a young midfielder with his best days still ahead of him. Moreover, he's a homegrown player who's come from their fabled La Masia academy.

But Al-Ahli aren't the only ones chasing his signatures. Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in getting him on their books too. There's been no official bid from them yet, but the Europa Conference League winners could make on soon.

Additionally, offloading Lopez would allow Barcelona to pursue some of the players on their transfer list for the summer. Liverpool ace Luis Diaz and Manchester United's out-of-favor Marcus Rashford are said to be considered by the LaLiga champions. Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams is supposedly on their radar too.

Barcelona head to Asia this summer

With no Club World Cup commitments to negotiate with, Barcelona are currently enjoying a well-deserved break after sealing a domestic treble of La Liga, Copa Del Rey, and Spanish Supercup last season.

Their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign will begin next month with a trip to Asia, their first in six years. Hansi Flick's side will be playing in Japan and South Korea as part of their friendly games this summer.

On 27 July, they face J1 League champions Vissel Kobe followed by fixtures to FC Seoul and Daegu on 31 July and 4 August, respectively. Interestingly, Barca's last trip to Asia was also in Japan, which the Catalans visited in 2019 for a pair of friendly games against Chelsea and Vissel Kobe.

