€75 million-rated star is number one priority for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag this summer - Reports 

Manchester United are still eager to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong despite the Dutchman's apparent reluctance to move to Old Trafford.

As per Dutch journalist Marcel van de Kraan [via Manutdnews], De Jong is still Erik ten Hag's top transfer target. The club have not given up on signing the midfielder and hope to convince him to make the move before the end of the transfer window on September 1.

Manchester United endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign. The club hired Erik ten Hag as their new manager and gave the Dutchman the task of revamping and the squad.

Acquiring a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to replace Paul Pogba, who left the club in June, is believed to be the Red Devils' top priority. Erik ten Hag has made no secret of his desire to sign former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The midfielder evolved into one of the most promising young talents in Europe under the guidance of the Dutch tactician during their time together in Amsterdam.

Since joining Barcelona in 2019, De Jong has been a key member of the club's starting line-up last season. However, the Catalan giants are facing huge debts and are in a race against time to register their new signings before the start of their La Liga campaign.

De Jong's sale would help raise the funds required to register their new signings and clear off some debts.

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement over a €75 million plus €10 million in add-ons transfer fee with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman, however, is reluctant to leave Camp Nou. His departure could prove to be even more complicated due to the deferred wages the club still owe him. The Spanish giants owe De Jong €20 million as per The Guardian.

Despite the complications involved in signing the Dutch midfielder, Manchester United are seemingly reluctant to give up their pursuit of the former Ajax star.

Manchester United are looking at alternate options despite interest in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are yet to give up on Frenkie de Jong due to Erik ten Hag's insistence on signing the midfielder. However, the club are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, which was made clear after Fred and Scott McTominay's dismal performances against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (August 7).

The duo were wasteful in possession and were unable to shield United's backline. The Red Devils' attacking play and overall performance improved once attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen dropped into a deeper midfield role. The Dane, however, lacks the agility and legs required to play the role on a regular basis.

Manchester United have, therefore, begun looking at alternate options as there is less than three weeks to go before the close of the transfer window.

As per The Guardian, the club have agreed on a £15 million transfer with Juventus for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Erik ten Hag's side are also believed to be considering a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as per Manchester Evening News.

