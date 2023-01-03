90,000 people want to witness Cristiano Ronaldo’s unveiling ceremony at Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling at Al Nassr is reportedly set to be attended by 90,000 fans. The Portuguese has landed in Saudi Arabia and will start training with his new team this week.

The former Real Madrid star joined Al Nassr last week and penned a 2.5-year deal at the club. He was a free agent after Manchester United released him in November after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

أهلا بالجميع أراكم قريبًا 🤩



شاهد غدًا الثلاثاء حفل تقديم اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو عبر قنوات SSC في تمام الساعة 7:00 م كريستيانو رونالدو -أهلا بالجميع أراكم قريبًا 🤩شاهد غدًا الثلاثاء حفل تقديم اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو عبر قنوات SSC في تمام الساعة 7:00 م كريستيانو رونالدو - أهلا بالجميع أراكم قريبًا 🤩📺 شاهد غدًا الثلاثاء حفل تقديم اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو عبر قنوات SSC في تمام الساعة 7:00 م https://t.co/RPely1Ngk9

Farish Alhahloul has told COPE that there will be 90,000 fans at the Mrsool Park (aka King Saud University Stadium) today. The unveiling takes place at 19:00 local time (4 pm GMT) on Tuesday (January 3rd) and will be broadcasted by Saudi Sports Company.

Al Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar and manager Rudi Garcia are expected to be present at the unveiling. Ronaldo could be joined by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his kids, ahead of his new adventure.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo picked Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join a club playing in the UEFA Champions League, but could not manage to strike a deal. The top clubs did not show interest in the forward, while the ones interested could not afford to lure him in.

Ronaldo ended up agreeing to the €200 million per season contract at Al Nassr and has signed a 2.5-year contract. He has been handed the #7 jersey after Jaloliddin Masharipov decided to leave it for the Portuguese star and take the #77 kit.

Speaking about picking Al Nassr, Ronaldo said:

"The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men's and women's football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia's recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential. I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment."

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his debut against Al Ta'ee this week or Al Shabab next week. The Portuguese will have to undergo a medical before the official unveiling is done today.

