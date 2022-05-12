“95% chance” - Journalist suggests Barcelona superstar could complete shock Manchester United move for ‘€70-80 million’

Barcelona are reportedly considering selling Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United this summer. The Catalan side are looking for €70-80 million for their star midfielder.

As per Gerard Romero, there is a 95% chance of Blaugrana selling De Jong in the summer. He claims the transfer is all but done and could be official before the end of the month.

Antes del final de liga y con un 95% de probabilidades, Frenkie De Jong va a ser traspasado al Manchester United. Es un tema económico puro y duro. El Barça necesita vender un jugador que en el club no ha sido top



Erik ten Hag, whom De Jong worked with at Ajax, is taking over at Manchester United and the Dutchman wants to reunite with his star midfielder. The midfielder is his top target for the summer, with Paul Pogba potentially leaving Old Trafford.

Gerard Romero adds that the Catalan side fear this is their last chance to sell the midfielder as his price could drop if he fails to deliver big next season.

Manchester United target wanted Barcelona stay.

Frenkie de Jong has repeatedly claimed he is not looking to leave Barcelona. Speaking to ZiggoSport back in March, the Dutchman said (via Goal):

"I love being at Barcelona. I'd probably sign a six-year contract extension if they'd propose me, yes. Something happening with FC Bayern? No, no. I am so happy at Barcelona and I would love to play here for as long as possible."

It was not the first time he made his intentions clear, as he told The Guardian in February:

"I'm very happy I'm at Barcelona: from a young age I've wanted to be here, so in that way it has been a dream come true. But, of course, I would have liked to win more trophies than we did in my first two years. I expected more in that sense, let's put it that way. But other than that, I'm very happy here and hopefully for many more years."

Xavi is also a big fan of the Manchester United target and stated that he sees Frenkie staying at Camp Nou for years. As per ESPN, he said:

"Frenkie is a great player. I think he's taken a step forward since we arrived. He's a different player, more dynamic. He had some discomfort in his calf which didn't allow him to play well in the Supercopa against Real Madrid. Now he looks comfortable, he isn't losing the ball, he's helping in defence, he's getting into the box, he's scoring goals. He's a player to be at Barca for many years."

However, the club management seems to have decided to cash in and will now be on the hunt for a replacement.

