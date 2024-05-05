"A fundamental player for the future" - Deco rejects claims that Barcelona will cash in on superstar midfielder this summer 

Barcelona sporting director Deco has rejected the notion that Pedri will be sold this summer.

According to recent rumors, La Blaugrana are frustrated with Pedri's injury track record. He has suffered from two different hamstring injuries and also from a muscular issue this season.

The reports also suggested that Barca aren't happy with Pedri's development. The Spaniard has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring twice and providing five assists.

Deco, however, has claimed that the 2021 Golden Boy winner is integral to Barca's future plans. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Pedri is a fundamental player for the future, we do not want to lose him. We aren't worried about his physical condition. He is doing specific work to recover well. The important thing is that he finishes the season well."

Pedri joined Barcelona from UD Las Palmas in 2019 and has made 139 appearances for Azugrana to date. He is contracted with the Catalan club until the end of the 2025-26 season. Pedri has an estimated market value of €80 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Two Premier League giants interested in Barcelona midfielder Pedri - Reports

According to reports, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing Pedri from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Barca would reportedly contemplate selling the player for £51 million.

Pedri is not reportedly an untouchable player for Barca in the transfer market anymore. As per sources, Azulgrana would contemplate selling the 21-year-old for a correct offer.

While Pedri is now fit, he didn't start Barca's recent La Liga showdown against Girona. Xavi opted for a midfield consisting of Ilkay Gundogan, Sergi Roberto, and Andreas Christensen. Pedri came on as a substitute during the game, which La Blaugrana lost by a scoreline of 2-4. They are now third in La Liga with 73 points from 34 matches.