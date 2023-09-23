Aaron Ramsdale makes decision on Arsenal future after being dropped by Mikel Arteta for David Raya - Reports

Aaron Ramsdale's future at Arsenal has become the subject of intense speculation after David Raya's recent run of games under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was signed from Brentford for a £3 million fee on a season-long loan transfer this summer with an option to make it permanent for £27 million. Ramsdale started all of his team's first five games across competitions this season.

The Englishman was then dropped for the 1-0 league win against Everton on 17 September, with Raya starting between the posts. Some believed it could have been to rest the former Sheffield United goalkeeper for Arsenal's first Champions League game in over six years.

However, question marks around Ramsdale's position in Mikel Arteta's team intensified after he was axed from the starting XI against PSV Eindhoven on 20 September. The 25-year-old has been the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper since arriving at the club in 2021.

Consecutive snubs from Arteta could hamper Ramsdale's chances of being England's first-choice goalkeeper for the 2024 UEFA Euros in Germany. However, TalkSPORT claim that Ramsdale is content with staying at the club and does not want to rush into deciding on a potential exit.

The four-cap England international is apparently up for the challenge to try and win back his spot from Raya. It remains to be seen if Arteta will continue to pick Raya in goal when Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (24 September) in a hugely important derby.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Aaron Ramsdale's reaction to Arsenal snub

Two years ago, Aaron Ramsdale arrived at Arsenal from Sheffield United and displaced their then-first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The same thing could now happen to the Englishman. In the build-up to the game against Spurs at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta was asked about Ramsdale's reaction to David Raya being preferred in the XI. He replied, via the club's official website:

"He’s [Aaron Ramsdale] been very supportive, he’s been really good around the place and that’s what I expect from every single player, because when you are on the field there is someone else who is not. So it goes both ways and so far he’s been really really good."

Ramsdale has arguably not done anything to warrant being axed from the XI, but Raya brings something different to the team with his passing range and ability on the ball. So far, the former Bournemouth shot-stopper has kept 30 clean sheets in 83 games for the Gunners in his career.

Ramsdale still has three years left on his deal with the north London giants.