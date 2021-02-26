AC Milan joins Barcelona in the race for Liverpool midfielder - Reports

According to Italian news outlet MilanLive, AC Milan are ready to compete with Barcelona to sign tireless Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer in the summer.

Wijnaldum moved to Liverpool from Newcastle in a £25m deal back in 2016 and has been an important player for Jurgen Klopp's side over the years. His contract expires at the end of the season, and with no concrete contract extension talks taking place, Wijnaldum's Liverpool future hangs in the balance.

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish heavyweights Barcelona in recent months, with head coach and compatriot Ronald Koeman interested in the player's services.

🔄 (WIJNALDUM): Barcelona continue to have an interest in signing Georginio Wijnaldum who would arrive for free at the end of the season.



• Inter Milan and PSG have also joined the race to sign the Dutch midfielder.#FCB #LFC #Transfers 🇳🇱



Via (🟡): @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/7TW881afAP — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) February 26, 2021

Reports from Italy claim that AC Milan are also interested in signing the 30-year-old, with technical director Paolo Maldini pushing for a move.

However, it is reported that his high salary demands could prove to be a stumbling block in a potential Milan move should Maldini make an attempt for the Liverpool midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in signing the former Newcastle midfielder as newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to reshape his squad for next season.

Liverpool want midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to stay at Anfield

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

With no contract extension in sight, Wijnaldum looks likely to move on to a new club at the end of the season. However, many at Liverpool hope they can persuade the in-demand star to stay put at Anfield with an improved contract. The midfielder has proven to be a key player for the Reds this season.

Wijnaldum has never made less than 40 appearances for Liverpool in any campaign since his move in 2016. He currently has the joint-most appearances this season with 35 outings.

100% - Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) completed 61 passes v Chelsea, the highest tally with a 100 percent accuracy in a PL game for a Liverpool player since Opta collect detailed PL data (2003/04). Reinvention. pic.twitter.com/dD9jQqR2z3 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 6, 2018

Wijnaldum's superb health record, sheer intelligence and press-resistant ability in the middle of the park are reasons why Liverpool want to retain the midfielder. Since signing for Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum has won the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the Premier League.