AC Milan closely monitoring Arsenal defender's situation - Reports

Serie A champions AC Milan have reportedly earmarked Arsenal defender William Saliba as a potential alternative if they fail to sign Sven Botman from Lille this summer.

According to Milan News, the Rossoneri are currently trying to secure a deal for Botman this summer, but have shortlisted Saliba as an alternative if they fail to do so. The defender had been offered to the club back in January but a move failed to materialize. The report also states that Torino defender Gleison Bremer is also being closely watched by AC Milan.

Saliba spent the 2021-22 season on loan at French club Marseille, where he went on to win Ligue 1's Young Player of the Season award. The Frenchman has yet to play a game for Arsenal since joining the club from Saint Etienne back in 2019.

Last month, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about Saliba's future at the club following speculation that the Spaniard did not have the defender in his plans moving forward. Arteta quickly put those doubts to rest by stating that the Frenchman will have a part to play in his side next season. He said:

“We made the right decision. He has to come back. He has the experience necessary to be competitive with us. If he had stayed with us this year, with one Premier League match a week, with Ben White and Gabriel, he wouldn't have had half the playing time he had with Marseille, that's for sure. For his growth and what he can do next season that wouldn't have been good. William wasn't with us because he wouldn't have had the playing time to gain experience. That's it, there's nothing else."

Saliba, who is now a fully fledged French international, has two years left on his current deal with the Gunners. The defender will have to compete with the likes of Ben White and Gabriel next season but should have ample playing time given the Gunners have qualified for the Europa League.

"I will be back with Arsenal" - Saliba commits future to Gunners amidst AC Milan interest

Saliba is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners

Despite AC Milan having won the Scudetto last season, Saliba has committed his future to the Gunners and is eager to prove himself at the club. He told Telefoot earlier this week:

"I belong to Arsenal, I still have two years left. I will be back with Arsenal. I have played zero matches and I still want to show them my true face and have the chance to play for these fans and this great club. But it doesn’t just depend on me. In any case, to leave like this, would be a shame."

