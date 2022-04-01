AC Milan interested in signing out-of-favor Real Madrid superstar - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

The Welshman's current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to expire at the end of the current season. The Italian side are keen to bring him in as a free agent, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

#ACMilan, in the last few days, contact between #Maldini and #Bale's entourage to understand (the) requests and will of the (Welshman). The player's (contract) is expiring at the end of the season with #RealMadrid. #Calciomercato #Transfers"

The Serie A side have reportedly engaged in conversations to understand the player's wage demands.

Gareth Bale set to leave Real Madrid this summer

Bale's expected to decide his future in May. Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid as free agent in June. He just said on his future: "I haven't thought about that at all. Thinking about the future can generate doubts, that's why I haven't done it", Gareth said.Bale's expected to decide his future in May. Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid as free agent in June. He just said on his future: "I haven't thought about that at all. Thinking about the future can generate doubts, that's why I haven't done it", Gareth said. ⚪️ #RealMadrid Bale's expected to decide his future in May. https://t.co/gGdJUaleMy

Bale joined Real Madrid on a then-world-record transfer fee (£85.3 million as per the Mirror) from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. He earned his move on the back of a brilliant 2012-13 season with Spurs where he registered 26 goals and 15 assists in 44 games.

He was tipped to form a devastating partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and eventually replace the Portuguese as the club's leading man. Bale seemed to settle into the team well and played a crucial part in the club winning four UEFA Champions League titles in five years. However, his career has now completely faded out in the Spanish capital due to his consistent injury problems.

He has won several team trophies at the club and has registered an excellent 106 goals and 67 assists in 256 games for Real Madrid across competitions. But an average of just 32 appearances per season is a worrying sign. Bale, at 32 years of age, has played only 270 minutes of football for Los Blancos this season, scoring one goal.

With his contract set to expire this summer, the club are unlikely to extend his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

AC Milan need replacements for outgoing and aging players

AC Milan are also likely to face changes in the summer. Their veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is already north of 40 and will need support if he stays at the club next season. Olivier Giroud is also set to turn 36 later this year.

Their other attacking winger Samu Castillejo is likely to depart the club this summer, according to The Hard Tackle. Bale will be a good option to bring in on a Bosman deal.

