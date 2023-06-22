AC Milan keen to sign 18-year-old attacker compared to Lionel Messi ahead of Barcelona: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly keen to beat Barcelona in their pursuit of Fenerbahce star Arda Guler, who has been likened to Lionel Messi.

Guler, 18, has emerged as one of the top prospects in the world since his debut for Fenerbahce in 2021. He has broken through into his club's first-team plans since then, lifting the Turkish Cup last season.

Earlier last year, the four-cap Turkey international was given a special moniker by a fan. During his team's 2-0 win over Galatasaray in April 2022, a banner read: "Arda Guler: The Turkish Messi".

According to Fichajes, AC Milan have expressed an interest in signing the highly rated teenager on a permanent deal this summer. They are hoping to beat their competition, namely Barcelona and Sevilla.

Guler, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, has a release clause in the region of €17.5 million.

Should Guler secure a transfer to AC Milan ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, he could prove to be a great coup for them. He would likely fill the void left by Brahim Diaz, who has re-joined Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the left-footed attacker would be a squad option for Barcelona should he join them soon. He would provide competition to Raphinha on the right flank and Pedri in an advanced playmaker role.

Guler, who is renowned for his dribbling and vision, has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 appearances for Fenerbahce. He is averaging a goal contribution at an impressive interval of every 91 minutes.

Javier Tebas admits his wish for Barcelona to re-sign Inter Miami-bound Lionel Messi

Barcelona were speculated to facilitate a homecoming for Lionel Messi prior to his confirmation about Inter Miami earlier this month. They reportedly failed to get their dire financial situation under control in time.

Earlier this week, La Liga president Javier Tebas admitted that he wanted the ex-Blaugrana attacker back in Spain. He told reporters:

"As a fan and as president of La Liga, I would have liked to have him in our league. Things are what they are and circumstances come as they come. I wish he had come, but what can we do?"

Messi, 35, etched himself as a Barcelona legend by becoming their all-time top-scorer with 672 goals in 778 matches. He also guided his boyhood club to 35 trophies during his 17-year-long stint.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are reportedly close to signing Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers. They are also said to be aiming to finalize a €45 million deal for Vitor Roque in the future.

