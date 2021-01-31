AC Milan keen on signing Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot on a permanent deal - Reports

According to Sun Football, AC Milan are keen on signing Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot on a permanent deal after impressing while on loan this season.

The 21-year-old has been a regular since joining the Rossoneri on loan, with the club sitting on top of the Serie A standings after 20 games.

Credit where credit is due, Dalot has been very good since the turn of the year, fighting his way into Milan’s league XI & showing great defensive improvement. Was solid vs Inter Milan & was probably Milan’s best defender vs Cagliari at LB.



Having a decent loan spell. pic.twitter.com/lnMc4waDUP — ZED THE RED🔱 (@zedbleedsred) January 27, 2021

Dalot has made 16 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign, operating on both flanks of the defense. He has proved to be a crucial part of the club's upturn in form in recent years.

The Sun now report that AC Milan have approached Manchester United to make Dalot’s loan move a permanent one in the summer in a potential £15 million deal.

The Portuguese full-back signed for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2018 for £19 million but has made just 20 Premier League appearances since his arrival.

Dalot is content with life in Milan and is believed to be happy with the thought of extending his stay with the club whether permanently or with another loan spell.

Diogo Dalot vs Sparta Praha



1 goal

1 assist

1 clearance

3 interceptions

2 tackles

33 passes

90% pass accuracy

1 succesful crosses

4 duels won

2 aerials won

1 succesful dribble



Moving to AC Milan is probably better for Diogo Dalot. pic.twitter.com/gWJwp3MPFg — Scout on Networks (@ScoutonNetworks) October 30, 2020

For most of this season at Milan, the Portuguese has been a reliable backup to talented full-backs Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez on either side of the Rossoneri defense, so he is a cheap and reasonable option for Milan to bolster their squad.

Milan, like many in Europe, will struggle to splash huge sums on players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Manchester United might take a hit on what they paid if they sell the youngster.

The Red Devils, however, have not yet decided Dalot's future and are reportedly monitoring his progress closely. They see him as a good option for the future, so it’s unclear whether they would be willing to sell the full-back.

The defender plays naturally as a right-back, a position which is commanded currently by Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United. He can also play as a left-back, though United have plenty of options on that side including Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, and Brandon Williams.

Dalot is currently contracted to Manchester United until 2023 with an option of a further 12-month extension, and it will be interesting to see how his future unfolds.