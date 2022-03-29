AC Milan looking to complete audacious swoop for 3 Real Madrid stars this summer: Reports 

Italian giants AC Milan are contemplating signing Brahim Diaz, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic from Real Madrid, a report from AS (via Fichajes) has claimed. The Serie A outfit are supposedly in contact with Los Blancos and are monitoring the situation of Madrid’s out-of-favor attackers Jovic and Hazard.

Real Madrid first sent Brahim Diaz on a season-long loan to AC Milan at the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Impressed with the opportunities the Italians were offering him, Madrid finalized an additional two-season loan transfer to the San Siro in the summer of 2021. The forward has not been as impressive this season as he was last term. But coach Stefano Pioli has continued to allow him regular first-team football.

Milan Posts @MilanPosts : Milan should meet Real to discuss Brahim Diaz situation. @AntoVitiello : Milan should meet Real to discuss Brahim Diaz situation. 📰@AntoVitiello: Milan should meet Real to discuss Brahim Diaz situation. https://t.co/tQimGB1ybS

The aforementioned report suggests that there is a €25million purchase clause included in Diaz’s contract. However, AC Milan are not willing to shell out that much money for the Spaniard. The Rossoneri would agree to keep the player permanently only if the Whites agree to a significant reduction in their asking price for Diaz.

Additionally, Milan are also in contact with Real Madrid over the availability of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. Current Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has seldom relied on them this season. The report, however, does not state whether Pioli’s side are interested in a loan move or a permanent transfer for the Madrid outcasts.

AC Milan transfer could be a blessing for Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard

Since his €115 million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, Eden Hazard has only taken part in 65 games for Los Blancos. Ravaged by injuries and fitness issues, the Belgian has registered only six goals and ten assists for Real Madrid — an unfathomably disappointing return.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has little faith in the player and has preferred to keep him on the bench even when he’s fully fit to feature. So, unless something drastic happens, Hazard is unlikely to turn his fortunes around in the Spanish capital under the Italian manager.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Eden Hazard will undergo surgery on his ankle in the coming days.



He has had the same amount of injuries (16) as goals and assists (16) since joining Real Madrid. Eden Hazard will undergo surgery on his ankle in the coming days.He has had the same amount of injuries (16) as goals and assists (16) since joining Real Madrid. https://t.co/MTCx9LnvUw

A move to AC Milan in the summer could offer the 31-year-old the respite he craves. He could feature regularly for the Reds and Blacks in Serie A and enjoy Champions League football as well. The Belgium skipper will strive to be in top shape and form before the World Cup commences later this year. A move to Milan could go a long way in ensuring that.

