AC Milan make €15m bid to sign Brazilian attacker linked with Barcelona: Reports

AC Milan have approached Brazilian club Santos FC with a €15 million bid for Angelo Gabriel, who is a target for Barcelona, according to French daily L'Equipe.

Barcelona have missed out on the signings of a few highly-rated Brazilians in recent years. Following Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., they recently saw arch-rivals Real Madrid snap up another talented gem in Endrick.

It appears that another Brazilian teenager could now slip through the Catalans' fingers. Angelo has been on their radar for months, but AC Milan have made a move to lure him to the San Siro.

According to the aforementioned source, the Rossoneri have tabled a €15 million bid, including add-ons, for Angelo. They are said to be keen to acquire his services during the ongoing winter transfer window.

It is unclear whether or not Santos have rejected the Serie A club's offer, but a deal is yet to be agreed. The two clubs are engaged in talks over a deal for the highly-rated attacker, as per the reporter.

Stefano Pioli's side will be hopeful of striking a deal with the Brazilian club as soon as possible. Should they rope in Angelo, it will prove to be a huge blow to Barcelona's hopes of signing him.

Barcelona have an option to sign Angelo amid competition from Milan

Milan are said to be pushing to get a deal to sign Angelo from Santos across the line. However, it is worth noting that Barcelona have an option to acquire his services from the Brazilian club.

The Catalans have an agreement with Santos that allows them to sign Angelo for €35 million. They also have a preferential option when it comes to the transfer of the Brazilian teenager, courtesy of a settlement with Peixe.

When the Blaugrana signed Neymar from Santos in 2013, they had paid Santos an extra €7.9 million to have preferential rights for three other players, including Gabigol. Three years later, the Brazilian outfit got into trouble when they sold Gabigol to Inter Milan for €30 million without informing the La Liga giants.

While the Camp Nou outfit initially demanded a €3 million fine, Santos were unable to pay it due to financial constraints. They in turn agreed to offer them preferential rights for Angelo and Kaiky.

It is worth noting that Kaiky joined Spanish club UD Almeria for €7 million ahead of the 2022-23 season. It now remains to be seen if Barcelona will also miss out on the chance to sign Angelo from Santos.

