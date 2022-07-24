AC Milan open talks to sign €20m-rated Barcelona target: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly attempting to sign Barcelona target Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old has quickly become one of the brightest young prospects in Europe thanks to his performances for England at the UEFA European Under-19 Championships this summer.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan have initiated negotiations with Aston Villa to discuss a potential move for the midfielder. Steven Gerrard's side are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of €20 million for the youngster.

Carney Chukwuemeka rose through the youth ranks at Aston Villa before making his debut for the club's senior team during the 2020-21 campaign. He became a more prominent squad member last season, making 14 appearances in all competitions.

The 18-year-old caught the attention of AC Milan and Barcelona thanks to his sensational performances for England at the UEFA European Under-19 Championships. He scored the second goal in the Three Lions' 3-1 victory over Israel in the final.

The midfielder has just one year left on his contract with the club and is yet to agree an extension with Aston Villa despite being in negotiations with the club for several months. He was left out of Villa's pre-season tour due to his reluctance to renew his deal.

Steven Gerrard's side could look to cash in on Chukwuemeka this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

AC Milan are yet to sign a replacement for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, who left the club after his contract expired on June 30. The club will be keen to sign a top-quality box-to-box midfielder before the close of the summer transfer window to boost their chances of defending the Serie A title next season.

The Italian giants are expected to submit an initial bid of €10 million for the teenager. Barcelona could provide stiff competition to AC Milan for Chukwuemeka's signature.

The Catalan giants could make a move for the Aston Villa midfielder if Frenkie de Jong leaves the club. As per Forbes, Xavi's side are eager to sell the Dutchman to raise funds required to pay off their debts and register their new signings.

Carney Chukwuemeka could prefer a move to AC Milan over Barcelona

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Carney Chukwuemeka will be keen to play regular football next season to continue his development and take his game to the next level. The 18-year-old could prefer a move to AC Milan over Barcelona as he is unlikely to be a regular starter for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona possess a plethora of midfielders, including the likes of Franck Kessie, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Nico Gonzalez, and Riqui Puig. Chukwuemeka is likely to be a bit-part player at Camp Nou next season.

On the other hand, AC Milan have been left short of midfielders since Franck Kessie's departure. He is therefore likely to receive regular playing time at the San Siro.

