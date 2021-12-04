AC Milan plot move for Barcelona outcast in January: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly plotting a move for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in the January transfer window. The San Siro side are keen to bolster their defense and see the out-of-favor Frenchman as the ideal fit.

As per Rudy Galetti, AC Milan are looking to add a defender in the January window and have set their sights on Umtiti. The centre-back is not getting opportunities at Camp Nou and is reportedly set to be handed a lifeline.

The Rossoneri need a centre-back this coming window as Simon Kjaer is out for the season after picking up a serious injury against Genoa.

• Milan considered Umtiti in the summer, but ended up ruling out his incorporation due to his high salary.

However, things have to change a lot as Umtiti revealed earlier this season that he had no plans of leaving Barcelona. The defender claimed he was looking to see out his contract at the club and was keen to fight for his place.

He told Marca:

“I don’t plan to leave in January, I want to triumph here. I don’t see myself in another place. My intention is to complete my contract. I am waiting to have an opportunity to demonstrate that I am very well, though it’s a little hard.”

He added:

“Nobody knows what I have done and what I do. The training I do, the double sessions. I am a worker. Football is my life and Barcelona is my life. In the end, I had to work more than everyone in the world. People think I do nothing, that I am on the sofa all day without doing anything, but in the house I work, I train every day.”

Why did Samuel Umtiti fall out of favor at Barcelona?

Samuel Umtiti has not played for a long time at Barcelona mainly due to his injuries. However, since his return the managers have not been in favor of playing him as they are unable to rely on him for a long time.

barcacentre @barcacentre Several 'fans' outside the Ciutat Esportiva have tried to stop Umtiti's car, making the player step out before he exploded: "Do you know what respect is!?" [jugones] Several 'fans' outside the Ciutat Esportiva have tried to stop Umtiti's car, making the player step out before he exploded: "Do you know what respect is!?" [jugones]

Ronald Koeman spoke about the Frenchman before he was sacked this season. He said:

"It’s to work and work and Umtiti tries to give the most in training. And in the last few weeks, with the pre-season that we have done, physically, he is better than last year. He is good physically and Umtiti is a very good centre-back."

