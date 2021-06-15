AC Milan superstar offered to Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign AC Milan striker Rafael Leao this summer. The 22-year-old is seen as one of the most promising prospects in world football and is ready to leave the Rossoneri for a new challenge.

According to Defensa Central, the Portuguese forward wants to leave AC Milan this summer and has asked his agent Jorge Mendes to look for a new club. Leao has been offered to Real Madrid, as club president Florentino Perez and Mendes share a good relationship.

However, Real Madrid are unlikely to want to sign Leao as the striker had a poor 2020-21 season in terms of overall production. The 22-year-old made 40 appearances for AC Milan, scoring only seven goals. He was often deployed as a second-striker or out on the wing by Stefano Pioli during the season, which might have affected his output.

With the forward's price tag said to be in the €40 million region, it will be hard for him to force a move away from AC Milan this summer. Furthermore, the Italian outfit have no intention of parting ways with Leao as Pioli sees him as a big part of the club's future.

Also Read: Paul Merson's Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Real Madrid will be busy in the summer transfer window

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG

Another reason why Real Madrid might not sign Leao this summer is that Los Blancos are targeting the signing of either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. The club are looking for a successor to Karim Benzema and have identified the duo as the perfect candidates to take over for the Frenchman.

There have also been rumors that the club are ready to sell the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale to raise funds.

With both strikers potentially costing over €150 million, Real Madrid will need to sell many of their fringe players in order to reduce their wage bill. It remains to be seen whether Los Blancos will manage to land their targets this summer.

🚨🌥️| Haaland est plus accessible, mais plus cher que Mbappe car Dortmund n'a pas besoin de vendre. Il pourrait coûter plus de 145 millions. @abc_deportes #RealMadrid — RMadridExtra 🇫🇷 (@RMADRIDEXTRA) June 13, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Edited by Ritwik Kumar