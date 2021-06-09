AC Milan in talks to sign Real Madrid and Barcelona superstars - Reports

AC Milan have reportedly set their sights on one each of Real Madrid and Barcelona's stars. The Italian giants hope to complete the two signings soon enough to prepare well ahead of next season.

The Rossoneri started the 2020-21 Serie A season strongly but fizzled out as the league progressed to eventually finish 12 points behind champions Inter Milan. Stefano Pioli and Co are now planning for a busy summer transfer window to be ready for next season.

According to reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Milan have approached Barcelona for a potential Junior Firpo move. The left-back joined Barcelona in 2019 from Real Betis but hasn't been able to cement his position.

With Barcelona looking at other left-back options as Jordi Alba approaches the twilight of his career, Junior Firpo could be allowed to leave for Milan in the upcoming window.

AC Milan have re-opened talks with Barcelona for Junior Firpo as potential new signing. The agreement with Real Madrid for Brahim Diaz on loan + buy option is expected to be completed in the next days. 🇪🇸🔴 @DiMarzio #FCB #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2021

As per a Football Italia report, Milan could well sign Junior Firpo on a loan deal but Romano's tweet suggests otherwise.

Along with Barcelona, AC Milan to approach Real Madrid for summer deal

As AC Milan approach Barcelona for a possible Junior Firpo deal, they will also be in contact with Real Madrid over a summer deal. Attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz, who spent the 2020-21 season at AC Milan on loan, is wanted by the Rossoneri on a permanent deal.

As per Romano, the deal could be made permanent in the 'next days'. Reports in Goal claim that Real Madrid have set a €30 million price tag on the 21-year-old, who scored seven and assisted four goals for Milan across all competitions.

However, the Goal report adds that AC Milan are unlikely to pay that price and could sign Diaz on another loan deal from Real Madrid. The possibility of a permanent deal with a buy-back clause has been mooted as well.

Whether AC Milan manage to complete deals with both Barcelona and Real Madrid remains to be seen.

