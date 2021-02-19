AC Milan target Barcelona's Emerson to replace Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot - Reports

According to Italian news outlet Tuttosport, AC Milan have set their sights on Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal, as they refuse to meet Manchester United's €20m asking price for Diogo Dalot.

The Manchester United defender moved to AC Milan in the summer on a season-long loan deal with no option or obligation to buy. It was agreed they would have to open fresh negotiations with Manchester United if the Serie A outfit opts to make his stay a permanent one.

However, reports claim that Manchester United have slapped a €20m price tag on the defender, a fee which AC Milan are reportedly unwilling to meet.

It has now emerged that the Milan giants are eyeing Barcelona's Brazil international Emerson, who is currently on loan at Real Betis.

Emerson moved to Barcelona from Atletico Mineiro in the summer of 2019 but was immediately shipped to Real Betis as part of a joint financial operation.

AC Milan view the Brazilian as the ideal man for their right-back role. They have identified him as a potential replacement for Dalot if an agreement with Manchester United fails.

Diogo Dalot impresses on loan from Manchester United

Dalot signed for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho in 2018 for £19m. He has made just 20 Premier League appearances since his arrival.

After struggling to pin a regular role with the Red Devils, the 21-year-old opted for a loan move, joining AC Milan in the summer of 2020.

Dalot has been a regular since then and has made 16 appearances in all competitions as he operates on both flanks of the defense.

While the full-back is believed to be content in Milan, the Serie A club has started a search for an alternative as it refuses to meet Manchester United’s valuation.

The Portuguese has been a reliable backup to Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez on both sides of the Rossoneri defense. So it will be interesting to see how his transfer saga unfolds in the summer.