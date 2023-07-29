Adidas set to play key role in deciding Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United talent Mason Greenwood may see a ray of hope in his football career, with the club's primary sponsor, Adidas, reportedly giving a favorable nod to his return.

After charges against Greenwood, including attempted rape, were dropped, secret discussions with the sportswear giant have been described as "positive."

This is according to The Sun, which has claimed that the final decision on his future is expected to be made by Old Trafford officials in the coming weeks. Despite the serious allegations he faced, Greenwood has been back training privately with Manchester United's permission. He has also reportedly been in communication multiple times with manager Erik ten Hag.

The prospect of his playing comeback has been bolstered by these ongoing talks, and the support of Adidas may pave the way for other sponsors to follow suit.

This could be a turning point for Greenwood's career revival. A source (via The Sun) shared some insight on Adidas' view:

“The initial signals from Adidas are positive. Without their blessing it would be hard to see a way back. But they have communicated his return would not necessarily be an insurmountable obstacle. They have certainly given the impression they would not be fiercely opposed to it.”

Adidas, having signed a lucrative ten-year deal worth £750 million with Manchester United in 2015, holds significant influence in the club's affairs. Their positive signals suggest Greenwood's return would not be met with staunch opposition. While the final decision remains uncertain, the 21-year-old striker seems determined to stay and reportedly has the backing of most teammates.

The source also revealed that the situation regarding his return remained unpredictable:

“No decision has been made yet but every option is being explored. It’s an unpredictable situation and public opinion will play a part. It won’t be easy if he does return but sponsors won’t necessarily walk out of the door overnight. He trains alone but the club is keeping in touch. He wants to stay.”

Mason Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since 2022

Greenwood has faced a tumultuous period since his arrest in January 2022, leading to suspension on full pay and the loss of a lucrative Nike deal. However, with the charges dropped in February 2023, the player is eager to make a comeback.

However, the Manchester United's women's team and some supporters have previously expressed reservations regarding Greenwood's return. It is also believed that Adidas could sway the events, but the sporting giants have asserted player line-ups are ultimately decided by the club.

As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Old Trafford to see how this delicate situation unfolds for one of England's promising football talents. In the background, Greenwood's personal life has seen a positive development as he and his partner, Harriet Robson, welcomed a baby girl recently.