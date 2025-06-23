After Bayer Leverkusen agree deal to sign Jarell Quansah, another Liverpool defender now closing in on Anfield exit: Reports

Liverpool center-back Nat Phillips is close to securing an exit from the club this summer, according to journalist John Percy of The Telegraph. The report comes after the Reds struck a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sell Jarell Quansah, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseysiders have been quite active in the transfer window as they reinforce Arne Slot's side after his triumphant debut Premier League campaign last season.

Liverpool have completed a record £116 million signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, making him the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. Meanwhile, the Reds have also signed Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen for a reported £30 million fee.

Their business with the Bundesliga side doesn't end there as Quansah is closing in on a move to Leverkusen for £35 million, including add-ons. Slot's side have also reportedly agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez for £40 million, with his medical expected imminently.

According to John Percy, Liverpool are now close to selling Nat Phillips this summer to West Bromwich Albion. He wrote on X:

"#wba are close to signing Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips in a permanent deal. Phillips has one year left on his #lfc contract and was on loan at Derby last season. West Brom's new head coach Ryan Mason working on other signings ahead of this week's return to pre-season."

Phillips, who last played for the Reds in January 2023, has a year left on his contract with the club.

"He doesn’t crumble under pressure" - Jeremie Frimpong details what to expect from Florian Wirtz at Liverpool

Liverpool summer signing Jeremie Frimpong has given fans an insight into what to expect from Florian Wirtz at Anfield next season.

Wirtz is touted as one of Europe's hottest talents for his exploits in the Bundesliga with Leverkusen. Alongside Frimpong, Wirtz helped the German outfit win their maiden Bundesliga title, going unbeaten the entire 2023/24 campaign.

After impressing in Germany, the duo have reunited to play under Arne Slot at Anfield, and Frimpong has heaped praise on Wirtz. When asked what to expect from the young German attacker, Frimpong said (via the club's official website):

"Just expect a winner. He’s a very, very, very special player and for me, he’s a very hard-working guy. The league will love him – I haven’t got to talk too much, just watch him!

"Flo, he doesn’t crumble under pressure – he likes pressure. He’s a guy that likes pressure. I feel like when you’re on the pitch you forget about everything, you just enjoy football, you just play and Flo is one of the guys who makes you enjoy football, just seeing how he plays.

"He’s going to be perfect and he’s playing with Liverpool players [too] – so he’s going to be perfect. He’s going to be fine.”

