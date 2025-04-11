After costly errors from Andre Onana, Manchester United now looking to sign goalkeeper who rejected Old Trafford transfer once: Reports

Manchester United have decided to take concrete steps towards getting a new goalkeeper after the latest series of errors from Andre Onana, as per reports. The Red Devils are ready to reactivate contacts with Japanese shot-stopper Zion Suzuki, who turned down a move to Old Trafford two years ago.
Journalist Graeme Bailey reports that Ruben Amorim's side are fed up of Onana's error-strewn displays, particularly after he let in two goals against Olympique Lyon. As a result, the club are set to move for Parma star Suzuki, who has been scouted extensively since 2023.
Manchester United made an attempt to sign Suzuki in 2023, the same summer as they brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The 22-year-old was at Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan at the time, but turned down an opportunity to be second-choice at Old Trafford, instead choosing to join Sint-Truidense in Belgium. The Red Devils signed Altay Bayindir, instead, as a second-choice goalkeeper while Suzuki's development quickened.
Zion Suzuki earned a move to Serie A side Parma, where he has established himself as one of the leading young goalkeepers in Europe. He has kept four clean sheets in 29 league appearances for the Serie A strugglers, saving 66.9% of the shots he has faced this season. Unlike Onana, Suzuki has yet to make a single error leading directly to an opposition goal, indicating that he may be more reliable.
Manchester United have been linked with several goalkeepers, including James Trafford and Senne Lammens ahead of the summer. They will, however, be most keen on Suzuki, having watched him closely for a number of years.
Andre Onana errors cost Manchester United away win in Lyon
Andre Onana was largely at fault for both goals as Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw away from home against Olympique Lyon in their UEFA Europa League clash. The Cameroon international conceded two avoidable goals in either half to ensure that the tie remains finely poised ahead of the second leg.
After being referred to as one of the worst goalkeepers in the history of the club by Nemanja Matic, Onana conceded a comical goal after 25 minutes. A floated free-kick from Thiago Almada out wide was misjudged by the shot-stopper, who allowed the ball sail into the back of the net without a touch.
Manchester United rallied and scored late in each half through Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee before another error cost them the win. Andre Onana parried a shot from Georges Mikautadze directly into the path of Rayan Cherki, allowing the France U-21 star equalise with virtually the last kick of the game.