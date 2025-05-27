After Cristiano Ronaldo says ‘chapter is over’ to fuel Al-Nassr exit rumors, journalist close to him makes bold statement on his future

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make a decision on his future, according to journalist Edi Aguirre. The Portuguese superstar recently sent the rumour mill into overdrive by sharing a picture of himself in an Al-Nassr kit.

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," he wrote on Instagram.

The 40-year-old's contract is due to expire next month. However, as his post suggests, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner may not be thinking of retirement just yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play at least until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Aguirre, who reportedly shares a close both with the Portuguese icon, has now provided an update on his future.

Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, the journalist said Ronaldo hasn't signed a new deal with Al-Nassr yet.

"Anything can happen with Cristiano's future. He hasn't renewed his contract, and the possibilities are wide open," Aguirre said.

The Portuguese superstar arrived in Saudi Arabia in December 2022 after cutting ties with Manchester United. He has since registered 93 goals and 19 assists from 105 games across competitions. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to win the Saudi Pro League in his three seasons in the Middle East.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature at the FIFA Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently sent fans into a frenzy by suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo could play the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Al-Nassr haven't qualified for the summer tournament.

However, speaking to YouTuber IShowSpeed, Infantino left the door open for the Portuguese's involvement at the FIFA Club World Cup.

"And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows," Infantino said.

Botafogo has been named as a possible destination, and club president Renato Paiva has remained coy about their chances of signing Ronaldo.

"Christmas is only in December. But if he came, you can't say no to a star like that. I don't know anything - I'm just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good," Paiva said.

Botafogo are among the four Brazilian clubs that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

