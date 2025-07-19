After impressing Ruben Amorim in training, Manchester United star linked with exit looks likely to stay at Old Trafford: Reports

According to the Daily Mail's Nathan Salt (via SportBIBLE), Manchester United are considering keeping teenage star Sekou Kone at the club for the upcoming season. The Malian midfielder was expected to leave on loan this summer, but will likely stay put at Old Trafford after impressing Ruben Amorim in training.

Kone joined the Red Devils last summer from his hometown club Guidars FC. The 19-year-old has since featured for the club's U-21 side and is yet to make his senior debut. As per the abovementioned source, United had planned to loan Kone to Lausanne-Sport for the 2025-26 season.

The Swiss-based club is also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group and was seen as an ideal destination for Kone to gain regular playing time and experience. However, the youngster has impressed Amorim in pre-season training and could now have a shot with the first team next season.

Kone was in action for Manchester United's post-season tour and gave a commendable performance against the Hong Kong All-Stars. He was also included in the squad for the Red Devils' pre-season friendly in Stockholm, Sweden, against Leeds United on Saturday, July 19.

Kone's style of play has drawn comparisons to former Premier League star Yaya Touré. In the 2024-25 season, he managed two goals and an assist in 21 matches across competitions for Manchester United's U-21 team. The Malian primarily plays as a defensive midfielder.

Manchester United's pre-season activity

After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will hope to utilize the pre-season period to galvanize his team for the new season. The Red Devils recorded their worst league finish in the club's history (15th). They missed out on a European competition spot after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

United will commence their pre-season activity with a clash with newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United on Saturday in Stockholm, Sweden. Afterwards, they will travel to the United States to partake in the four-team Premier League Summer Series. Amorim's side will take on West Ham United (July 26), AFC Bournemouth (July 30), and Everton (August 3).

They will then return to Old Trafford to play Fiorentina (August 9), before their league opener at home against Arsenal (August 17).

