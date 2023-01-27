Agent flies to England to hold talks with Manchester United over potential January transfer for 26-year-old star - Reports 

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries' agent has flown to England to discuss a potential move to Manchester United or Newcastle United.

As per Calciomercato, Inter are expected to ask for a sum between €40 million- €50 million for Dumfries. Hence, a summer move is more likely for the player rather than the ongoing transfer window.

The Dutchman has made 23 appearances for the Nerazzurri across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Since joining Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, Dumfries, 26, has made 68 total appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. He is contracted until 2025 with the Serie A giants.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are holding talks with Inter Milan over a £35m deal to sign Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries.

(Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)



The right-back is an area of the squad that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in bolstering. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has deputized in Diogo Dalot's absence due to injury. However, his performances leave a lot to be desired. Dalot is expected to regain his spot once he is back to full fitness.

Dumfries, meanwhile, was a key player for the Netherlands during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored one goal and provided two assists during the Round of 16 clash against the USA. He played every minute of each game throughout the tournament before they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Argentina.

Lisandro Martinez urged Manchester United teammates to stay focused

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

Manchester United had a commanding 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. However, defender Lisandro Martinez called for his teammates to stay focused for the second leg next week.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Martinez was quizzed on whether the big margin win meant that his team are through. The Argentine central defender replied (via United's official website):

“You never know, You have to keep focused. We have to work on the next game [against Reading on Saturday] and then we have to think about the other leg. It is not done yet and we have to keep going."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina further shared an assessment of the performance against Forest, saying:

“I think everyone worked really hard and you can see now the last two games were unlucky. We did an amazing job, but we have to keep going. You can see when we don’t do the right things, we can concede goals. And then we control the game. Like I said, we have many things to improve and we have to keep going.”

The second leg will be played at Old Trafford on February 1.

