Agent of Manchester United's target denies the club being favourites to sign his client - Reports

Manchester United are planning a major squad overhaul this summer in the transfer window. However, the Red Devils have faced a massive blow in their quest to land Englishman Jack Grealish.

Earlier this week, Jack Grealish's agent Jonathan Barnett came out and said there are a host of clubs interested in signing his client. Barnett also added by saying that Manchester United are not at the top of the list of clubs interested in signing Grealish.

Grealish's agent said:

"There are many clubs interested and I wouldn't put Manchester United at the top of that list."

Manchester United suffer a setback in their quest for Jack Grealish

Ever since the rumor mill began surrounding the future of Jack Grealish at Aston Villa, Manchester United have been tipped as the favorites to land Grealish this summer. However, his agent has come out and denied any suggestion that Manchester United will easily sign the Villa captain.

Speaking to SNTV, Grealish's agent Jonathan Barnett said Grealish might decide to stay at Aston Villa instead of moving to the likes of Manchester United. Barnett said:

"He could stay. He could stay as well so it's a conversation the club, Aston Villa, will have with Jack and ourselves then we'll see where we go."

Jack Grealish has been Villa's talisman this season. (Photo by Ian Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

Manchester United were previously heavily linked with Jack Grealish. However, the Red Devils might miss out on the English international. The Red Devils are in need of a new attacking player. Grealish is a versatile player who can play in midfield as well as on the wings to support the striker.

A player of Jack Grealish's quality would be an asset to any top Premier League team. The 25-year old England international might be destined for bigger things. However, his agent hasn't shied away from discussing his future with the media.

Earlier this month Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports:

"At the moment he is a Villa player and he has had no thoughts about anything else. We have to do what is best for Jack and for everybody else."

Jack Grealish has been a product of the Aston Villa youth academy. Being a Villa fan himself, Grealish made his debut in 2014. So far Jack Grealish has made 209 appearances for Aston Villa and has scored 32 goals.

Despite being at Aston Villa since 2001, Grealish's long-term future might be at some other club. Will that be Manchester United? Only time will tell.