Al-Ahli advance in negotiations for Barcelona star, player open to the move – Reports

Al-Ahli have reportedly made considerable advances in their pursuit of Barcelona star Franck Kessie ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Saudi Pro League outfit, who are bankrolled by Public Investment Fund (PIF), are currently on a spending spree. They have dished out around €80 million so far this summer, signing the likes of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin.

According to Relevo, Al-Ahli are close to making Kessie their fifth big-name signing in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have progressed in preliminary talks with Xavi Hernandez's outfit to rope in the midfielder, who is believed to be open to moving to Saudi Arabia.

Kessie, who joined Barcelona on a free switch after leaving AC Milan last summer, failed to impress Xavi with his performances past season. He started just 16 of his 43 appearances for the Catalan side, netting three goals and contributing as many assists in the process.

Should the ex-Atalanta man join Al-Ahli this summer, he could prove to be a stellar addition to their ranks. He would emerge as a crucial starter, partnering new arrival Abdullah Otayf in a midfield double pivot.

Meanwhile, Kessie's agents have also held talks with Juventus, who are hoping to sign the star on a season-long loan deal with a permanent purchase option, of late. However, the Barcelona midfielder is more eager to listen to Tottenham Hotspur's offer, as per SPORT.

But, with no concrete approach from Spurs yet, Kessie is believed to be focussing on securing a move to Al-Ahli as soon as possible. He is reportedly enticed at the possibility of earning big bucks in Saudi.

Barcelona star Clement Lenglet could soon join Franck Kessie in the Saudi Pro League

According to Fichajes, Al-Nassr have expressed an interest in roping in Barcelona star Clement Lenglet this summer. They are believed to be hoping to snap up the defender for a comparatively marginal fee.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are said to be keen to sell the Frenchman to Al-Nassr this month. They are aiming to lighten their inflated wage bill and make some room for promising youth products to shine.

A left-footed ball-playing centre-back, the 15-cap France international was loaned out to Tottenham Hotspur last season. He registered one goal and two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Lenglet, 28, has been in the lower rungs of Barcelona's pecking order for a while. He has scored seven goals in 160 games for his current club since arriving from Sevilla for around €36 million in 2018.