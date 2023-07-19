Al-Ahli reach agreement to sign Premier League superstar: Reports

Al-Ahli have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Premier League star Riyad Mahrez this summer.

The Manchester City winger, as per David Ornstein, will sign a three-year contract with an option for another season. His team will receive €30 million in fixed fee plus €5 million in add-ons.

Al-Hilal have already signed stars such as Koulibaly Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. Mahrez is set to be their latest high-profile addition ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season.

The Algeria international entered the final two years of his contract at the Etihad this season. He signed for Manchester City from Leicester City in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €67.8 million.

Since then, Mahrez has registered 78 goals and 59 assists in 236 games for the Cityzens, winning 12 titles in the process. He is also a five-time Premier League winner with four of those wins coming under Pep Guardiola.

The 32-year-old's importance in the Spanish tactician's XI was gradually decreasing. He was in their matchday squad for all 38 Premier League games last season but started 22 times.

The left-footed right-winger is known for his mercurial dribbling skills and accurate crossing. He also has a neat finish on him and is also an able playmaker. City are believed to be on the lookout for his replacement.

According to Foot Mercato (h/t GOAL), the Premier League giants are targeting a move for Barcelona's Raphinha if Mahrez departs this summer.

Premier League star aiming to 'win a lot' at Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic joined Manchester City earlier this summer for a €29.1 million fee from Chelsea.

The Croatian star is seen as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer. He managed six goals and 15 assists in 221 appearances during his five years at Stamford Bridge.

During this time, the former Real Madrid midfielder won three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League. But he wants to win more. In fact, challenging for silverware is a major reason why he has joined the Etihad outfit.

Speaking to the official club website after sealing a move to Manchester City, Kovacic said:

"I enjoyed nice years at my previous clubs but now it’s time to turn a new page and to win. And I think City is the perfect club where you can win a lot and I will do my best to try to win every year because this is the most important thing in football in the end – to collect trophies."

Kovacic, 29, isn't alien to the concept of winning silverware on a consistent basis. He won five trophies at Dinamo Zagreb and later went on to lift 10 titles with Real Madrid.