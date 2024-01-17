Al-Ettifaq want to sign Liverpool midfielder as replacement for Ajax-bound Jordan Henderson: Reports

Al-Ettifaq are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as a replacement for Jordan Henderson, who is said to be on his way out to Dutch giants Ajax.

Henderson, 33, left Anfield to move to Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Ettifaq for a reported sum of £12 million earlier last summer. He has struggled to settle down at Steven Gerrard's side this season, recording five assists in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.

However, the ex-Liverpool captain is allegedly close to joining Ajax just six months after sealing a permanent move to Al-Ettifaq. As a result, the SPL outfit are aiming to sign Thiago this month, as per SportsJOE.

However, Al-Ettifaq are expected to face competition from Brazilian club Flamengo in the upcoming two weeks. They are thought to be keen to partner Thiago with his former Reds teammate Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool, who are currently atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 45 points from 20 games, could cash in on Thiago with the player's contract set to expire this June. Furthermore, owing to the Spaniard's injury history, they are unlikely to hand the midfielder a new deal.

Since arriving from Bayern Munich in a potential £25 million switch in 2020, Thiago has scored three goals and laid out six assists in 97 matches for the Reds. The 32-year-old, on the other hand, has missed a staggering 98 games for his club due to injuries and illnesses so far.

Thiago, who is a Barcelona academy graduate, is currently recovering from a long-term hip issue. He is allegedly likely to be back in first-team training sometime later this month, adding depth to the Reds' squad.

Liverpool keeping close tabs on 20-year-old Colombian defender, reveals club president

Earlier this week, CA Talleres president Andres Fassi confirmed that both Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion have been scouting Kevin Mantilla for months. He said (h/t 90min):

"It's true, they have been following him for four months now. And they asked us for information about his physical records."

Asked if his club are prepared to sell Mantilla this month, Fassi replied:

"No."

Mantilla, 20, joined CA Talleres from Colombian outfit Independiente Santa Fe in a permanent deal worth over £1 million last summer. He has started eight of his nine appearances for the Argentine club so far.

Should the right-footed centre-back join Liverpool, he would pop up as a rotational option for them with Joel Matip out for the campaign. He would compete for places with Reds youth product Jarell Quansah.