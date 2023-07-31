According to El Nacional, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are closing in on making a blockbuster signing in the form of Unai Simon. The SPL side has reportedly offered Athletic Bilbao a transfer fee of €50 million along with a mega salary for Simon.

They have already signed superstars like Ruben Neves, Kallidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, and more in the summer transfer market. Simon seems to be the latest superstar to join Jorge Jesus' team.

Simon has been Spain's first-choice goalkeeper in recent times. The 26-year-old has made 33 appearances for La Roja at the international level. He has made 159 appearances for Bilbao, keeping 48 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper, however, could be heading to Saudi Arabia. Signing one of the top goalkeepers in the world would send a strong signal of intent from Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus claimed Arda Guler joined Real Madrid thanks to him

Real Madrid recently roped in one of the top talents in world football as they signed Turkish talent Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for a fee of €18 million. Guler joins the Turkish club as a highly touted prospect.

Guler worked under Jorge Jesus during their time together at Fenerbahce.

The former Benfica coach, who is currently in charge of Al-Hilal, said he influenced the player to join Los Blancos, as he said (via FC Barcelona Noticias):

"Thanks to me, Arda Güler arrive to the Real Madrid. He also knows it."

Jesus added:

"It burn had the opportunity to show because I gave him sufficient time in the correct parties in the correct moment. I am happy to have him taught how play to the football properly."

Guler, 18, is expected to be a key part of Los Blancos' future plan.

He, along with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Jude Bellingham, are expected to be the team's midfield core in the coming years.