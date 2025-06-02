Al Hilal interested in signing Liverpool star this summer - Reports

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal are one of the multiple clubs interested in signing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to journalist Sami Mokbel (via Football Insider). The French defender is entering the final year of his contract with the Reds.

Konate joined Liverpool four seasons ago for a reported £36 million from RB Leipzig. The 26-year-old centre-back established himself as a regular under former manager Jurgen Klopp. He was also a key member of Arne Slot's Premier League title-winning side in the just-concluded campaign. He made 31 league appearances, contributing a goal and two assists.

Konate has formed a strong partnership in defence with club captain Virgil van Dijk. He's helped the Merseyside outfit to multiple major silverware, including a Champions League runner-up finish in 2022.

Liverpool recently succeeded in keeping key stars like Mohammed Salah and Van Dijk at the club with new contracts. They will hope to do it with Konate, whose contract expires next summer. However, with the Frenchman yet to sign an extension, he is attracting interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mokbel claimed that Al-Hillal has also entered the race to sign Konate this summer. He added that the Frenchman's future at the club could also affect the club's stance regarding the futures of fellow defenders Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah.

Gomez and Quansah are subject to interest from other clubs, notably in the Premier League. Both players featured sparingly in Slot's setup last season and could be forced to go elsewhere in search of regular playing time.

In 132 appearances for the Reds, Konate has registered five goals and four assists.

Liverpool looking to bolster five major positions this summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bolster their squad with as many as five major signings this summer. The reigning Premier League champions were less active in the transfer market last summer, bringing in only Federico Chiesa from Juventus. They also signed goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, who will join this summer.

However, they are looking to do more business this time around. The Reds have already shown strong interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and have reportedly offered a whopping 110 million plus add-ons for the German. As per Sky Sports, they will also look to sign a striker. They are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

Liverpool's interest in Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is also well documented, with the left-back a top target for the side this summer. The reports add that Arne Slot's side are also looking at roping in a young centre-back and a defensive midfielder this summer.

