Al-Hilal leading the race to sign Premier League superstar following Neymar Jr's exit from club: Reports

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Al-Hilal are leading the race to sign Premier League superstar Mohamed Salah to replace Neymar Jr. The Riyadh-based club is in the market for another marquee player after terminating the contract of its previous big-money superstar.

The Brazilian's contract with the club was terminated recently after his disappointing stint with the Saudi Arabian club. He arrived from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported €90 million fee in 2023, but his terrible luck with injuries saw him only play seven games.

The Arabian side now views Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the ideal replacement for Neymar Jr. If he does not extend his contract with his current employers, the Egyptian will be available on a free transfer in the summer. However, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions could have to compete for his signature with Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr, which the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund also funds.

Salah has been a phenomenal player for Liverpool since he arrived from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported €42 million. He has 234 goals and 105 assists in 381 games. He's helped the Reds to One UEFA Champions League title, one Premier League, one FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups, among other honors.

Neymar Jr. is set to return to Santos after terminating the deal with Al-Hilal - Reports

According to a report by the BBC, Neymar Jr is set to return to his boyhood club, Santos, in his native Brazil after his deal with Al-Hilal was recently terminated. The forward endured a disappointing time in Saudi Arabia following his €90 million move.

The Brazilian suffered terrible luck with injuries in the Near East, missing 70 games with injury before his contract was terminated. In an official statement as per the BBC, the Riyadh-based club said:

"The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided at Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career."

Neymar Jr will be keen to return to his best for his next club after a disappointing time on the sidelines. The Brazil national team's record goal scorer will be keen to make his way back on the Selecao team for the 2026 World Cup in the United States next year.

