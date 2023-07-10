Al-Hilal reach agreement with Serie A club over €40 million deal to sign player previously linked with Manchester United: Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have reportedly reached an agreement with Lazio to sign midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, who was previously linked with a move to Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Al-Hilal have reached a verbal agreement with Lazio regarding a €40m move. However, the documents for the transfer are yet to be checked. He further added that the Riyadh-based side are waiting for player's approval at the moment.

Milinkovic-Savic, 28, has been a great servant for Lazio since 2015. He has made 341 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring 69 goals and providing 59 assists across competitions.

A versatile midfielder by trade, he has previously drawn the attention of several top European clubs. Manchester United have been linked with the player on several occasions. Manchester Evening News reported back in May that Lazio are open to selling the player to the Red Devils for the right price.

However, the Serbian midfielder could be heading to the Saudi Pro League to join Al-Hilal.

"I like to be that example player"- Casemiro keen to show his leadership skills for Manchester United

Casemiro is one of Manchester United's most decorated players at the moment alongside Raphael Varane. The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed massive success at the club level during his time at Real Madrid.

A five-time UEFA Champions League winner, Casemiro has a wealth of experience in Europe's elite competition. At 31 years of age, Casemiro is also one of the most experiences players in the Red Devils' squad.

Speaking about his leadership role at the club, the midfielder recently said (via the Red Devils' official website):

"I like having this role, yes, to be honest. Being a leader, caring, being like a father, going after things, I like to set an example, be the first to arrive, I like to play this role."

Casemiro added:

“The captain’s [armband] is nothing more than a symbol, but the players have the responsibility to talk to the referee, to the players - I like to be that example player.”

Casemiro had a stellar first season at Old Trafford, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 51 matches across competitions for the Red Devils. United finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United will look to bank on Casemiro's experience as the team are back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

