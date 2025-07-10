Al-Hilal ready to launch move for Arsenal target after Gunners’ transfer talks stall: Reports

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal are reportedly set to make a move for Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian international has been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, but talks with the Gunners have reportedly stalled.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his side with the signing of a centre-forward this summer. Sesko has been one player on the club's radar, but the north London club have failed to reach a transfer fee agreement with RB Leipzig. As per SkySports, the German ouftit want a deal between between £68.4 million and £85.5 million for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal have now shifted focus to Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, allowing Al-Hilal to swoop in for Sesko. According to The Sun (via ESPN), the Saudi Pro League side are ready to launch a move for the forward. This comes after their pursuit of Victor Osimhen looks to have ended, with the Nigerian forward reportedly set to join Galatasary permanently.

Sesko has emerged as one of the highly rated young attacking talents in Europe, which has gained him interest from various top clubs. He joined RB Leipzig in 2023 from Red Bull Salzburg and has notched up 39 goals and eight assists in 87 games for the Bundesliga side.

Arsenal have been long term admirers of Sesko and wanted to sign him last summer. However, he commited his future to Leipzig by extending his contract until 2029. As per Transfermrkt, Sesko is currently valued at about €70 million. Al-Hilal will now be hoping to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

Former Premeir League star cliams Arsenal are not sure about Viktor Gyokeres

Former Premier League star Troy Deeney has claimed that Arsenal are not sure about Viktor Gyokeres' value, and this has stalled their move for the Sporting CP star. The Gunners are believed to be the front-runners to sign Gyokeres. He has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club, but Mikel Arteta's side are yet to agree on a transfer fee with Sporting CP.

Speaking recently on talkSPORT's Kick Off Show, Deeney asserted that Arsenal are not convinced of the Swede's value. He cited that the north London club would have gone all out for the 27-year-old if they were certain he was the solution to their attack.

"I don't think they're sold on Gyokeres. I really don't. Because you’d just go and get him, you get it done [if Arsenal were really keen]," the former Watford star said.

"The same way that Liverpool did with Wirtz, [they] just went: ‘Bang, go and get him, get it finished.' I think they're worried that he's not, not only the short-term answer, but not the long-term answer," he added.

Viktor Gyokeres announced himself as one of the most lethal forwards in Europe in the 2024-25 season when he scored 54 goals and set up 13 more in 52 matches across competitions. However, the former Coventry City striker is nearing 30, which raises eyeberows about his abiity to keep performing at his best in the coming years.

