Al-Ittihad make move for third Liverpool star after declaring interest in Mohamed Salah and Joe Gomez: Reports 

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have registered an interest in Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate after previously making their intentions of signing Mohamed Salah and Joe Gomez known, according to the Daily Mail.

Salah has been linked with a shock move to the Saudi Pro League club in recent times. The reigning SPL champions have also made strengthening their defense a priority and even had a bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo rejected.

The Jeddah-based outfit have now turned their attention towards Ibtahima Konate, who is a key piece of Jurgen Klopp's side.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Konate is content with staying at Liverpool at this point in time. Hence, Al-Ittihad might need to explore elsewhere to fulfill their defensive requirements.

The SPL club have made a few superstar signings in the summer transfer window, with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante already joining the team.

Pundit claims Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool amid Al-Ittihad links

Mohamed Salah has been the Merseyside club's most notable attacker since completing a move to the Anfield club. He has put on astonishing numbers for Jurgen Klopp's team over the year.

Salah has so far scored 187 goals and has provided 81 assists in 308 matches for the Reds. However, transfer expert John Aage Fjortoft revealed that Salah could leave the Premier League club this week as he tweeted:

"I understand it's likely that Salah will leave Liverpool this week."

Salah's possible departure would be a massive blow for the Reds as he remains Klopp's go-to man in the attack. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad could form a formidable attacking partnership with Egyptian and Karim Benzema if they indeed manage to lure the player away from Liverpool.

Salah has already proven his mettle so far this season, scoring once and providing two assists in three matches for the Merseysiders.