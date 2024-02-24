Al-Ittihad ready to offer €30 million per season contract to lure Manchester United star - Reports

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly in Al-Ittihad's sights this summer amid his contract situation at Old Trafford.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Nadi Al-Sha'ab are the Saudi Pro League club most interested in signing Varane this summer. The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils expires in June and he'll be available as a free agent.

Al-Ittihad are prepared to pay Varane, 30, €30 million per season as they look to bolster their squad. They already have the likes of his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema and France teammate N'Golo Kante in their ranks.

ESPN reports that Manchester United aren't looking to trigger the one-year extension option in the veteran defender's contract. He's been at Old Trafford since August 2021 but has dealt with recurring fitness issues.

Varane has made 23 appearances across competitions this season, helping United keep nine clean sheets. He won the Carabao Cup with Erik ten Hag's side last season and was a mainstay in the Dutchman's defense.

However, constant fitness issues have plagued Varane's ongoing campaign. He lost his place in Ten Hag's side earlier this season to the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Any decision made regarding Varane's future at Manchester United will be made by Ten Hag, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and his INEOS team. The latter two will oversee the Red Devils' sporting operations and this summer's transfer window following their purchase of a 27.7% stake in the club.

Al-Hilal reportedly want to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes this summer

Bruno Fernandes could follow Raphael Varane to Saudi Arabia.

Bruno Fernandes is also being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. The Portuguese playmaker has long been one of Manchester United's protagonists and has just over two years left on his contract.

However, Football Insider reports that Saudi giants Al-Hilal are likely to make a bid for Fernandes this summer. They are prepared to make a 'huge offer' to bring the Portugal international to the Blue Jewel.

The 29-year-old has been in fine form this season, posting seven goals and as many assists in 33 games across competitions. He's been at Old Trafford since January 2020 when he arrived from Sporting CP in a €65 million deal.

Fernandes was appointed United captain last summer, replacing Maguire in the role. It's claimed that a discussion regarding the midfielder's future is set to take place at the end of the season.