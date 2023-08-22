Al-Ittihad star set to be dumped just one month after signing lucrative deal with club - Reports

Al-Ittihad could reportedly sell summer signing Jota just a month after signing him.

The Saudi Pro League outfit brought in the Portuguese forward from Celtic for around £25 million in July. However, according to reports in Saudi Arabia (via the Mirror), they could move him on before the end of the transfer window. The reports don't mention the exact reason for the same.

Jota arrived at Al-Ittihad from Celtic, who signed him last summer after he was loaned out to them by SL Benfica for the 2021-22 season. He scored 13 goals and laid out 14 assists in 40 matches during his loan spell with the Scottish side.

The 24-year-old was excellent during the 2022-23 campaign as well, racking up 15 goals and 12 assists in 43 matches across competitions. This included two goals in four UEFA Champions League appearances.

Jota's displays across two seasons helped Celtic win back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and Scottish League Cups, as well as the 2022-23 Scottish Cup. Prior to his spell in Scotland, he netted twice and assisted thrice in 34 appearances for Benfica, helping them win the 2020 Portuguese Super Cup.

However, he hasn't gotten off to a great start at Al-Ittihad. The forward started three of their four Arab Club Champions Cup matches, but was substituted at half-time on his debut.

He has received just 32 minutes of action across two Saudi Pro League matches this season and is yet to score or assist for his new club. The aforementioned report suggests that the club are looking at both loan and permanent transfer options for him.

Al-Ittihad are reportedly looking to replace Jota with Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah

According to GOAL (via the Daily Record), Al-Ittihad have already lined up a replacement for Jota, having reportedly decided to let him leave. That replacement is Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The report hasn't provided any information on whether Salah is interested in the move. However, it states that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could have a key role to play as the club have already lost multiple senior figures. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have all left Anfield this summer.

It's worth noting that Salah's agent shut down rumors of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this month. Just as reports began linking his client to Al-Ittihad, Ramy Abbas Issa wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC."

This could foil the plans of the Saudi outfit, who have signed Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Salah's former Liverpool teammate Fabinho this summer.