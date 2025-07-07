Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal's rivals open talks with Lionel Messi to discuss transfer after Inter Miami contract expires in December: Reports

Al-Ahli have reportedly entered the race to sign Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi. The Saudi Pro League side are keen on getting the Argentine to close the gap on Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal after finishing fifth in the league last season.

According to a report in L’Equipe, Al-Ahli want to take advantage of Messi's contract situation and lure him to the Middle East. They believe that the Argentine can be signed as his deal with the MLS side expires at the end of 2025.

Inter Miami are keen on keeping Messi at the club, but the contract renewal talks have stalled. Even though both parties are working on getting the deal signed soon, Al Ahli are the latest to try and change the Barcelona legend's mind.

Reports earlier this month said that the 38-year-old was open to joining another club at the start of 2026 to play in a tougher league as he prepares for the FIFA World Cup. Al-Hilal were linked with the Argentine earlier this summer, and have maintained their interest since 2023, when he left PSG.

Messi confirmed that he had an offer to make the switch to Saudi Arabia in 2023, but he opted for Inter Miami instead. He told TIME magazine:

"My first option was to return to Barcelona, but it was not possible. I tried to return, and it did not happen. It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me."

Lionel Messi has been at Inter Miami for two years and has helped them win silverware. He played a key role in their Leagues Cup win in 2023, and followed it up with the MLS Supporters' Shield victory in 2024.

Lionel Messi closer to renewing at Inter Miami than leaving, claims journalist

Argentine journalist Leo Paradizo told Splendid AM 990 earlier this month that Lionel Messi was closer to renewing his contract at Inter Miami than leaving. He reported that the Argentine wants to ensure he is fit and ready for the FIFA World Cup next season and said (via All About Argentina):

“Leo Messi understands that at this stage of his career, if he wants to arrive in good shape for the World Cup, he needs to take care of himself and manage his playing time. He can do that at Inter Miami. Leo wants to play in the World Cup and doesn’t want to take risks, like getting injured or facing a demanding schedule in the months leading up to it, which could increase his chances of the muscle injuries that have troubled him recently. I think he’s closer to renewing with Inter Miami than moving to another team.”

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami returned to MLS action over the weekend with a 4-1 win over CF Montreal. The Argentine scored a brace and assisted another to help his side grab all three points.

