Al-Nassr eyeing move to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar after Cristiano Ronaldo coup: Reports

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are said to be interested in pairing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with Marco Reus, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Saudi Pro League side made headlines when they signed Ronaldo on a free transfer for what is said to be the highest salary ever received by a football player (€200 million). They are now said to be eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund captain Reus, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2023.

After 11 years with Dortmund, the German international is considering the possibility of plying his trade with another club in a different league. Reus has made 368 appearances for BVB across competitions, scoring 156 goals and assisting 118 more.

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia is said to be interested in bringing the experienced international to Mrsool Park as he looks to break Al-Hilal's three-year hold on the league title.

Al-Nassr eye Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon reunite with his former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

Al-Nassr are reportedly looking to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with his former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos in Saudi Arabia. The three trio Los Blancos stars played together for six years with Los Blancos and won the Champions League three times in a row.

As per MARCA, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Ramos is on Al-Nassr's wishlist and the club is eager to have the defender join them at the earliest. The Spaniard is into the final six months of his contract and there have not been any concrete talks regarding an extension.

Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia might persuade the Spaniard to seek new challenges in the Middle East.

Al-Nassr also hold an interest in Real Madrid veteran Modric, who is in the final six months of his contract. The Croatian, however, is said to be keen on staying at the Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable future.

Eden Hazard is another Real Madrid player Al-Nassr are looking to sign in the summer, according to FootMercato. The Belgian has been plagued by injuries since his move to Spain from Chelsea and has not lived up to expectations.

The Spanish giants are said to be looking to offload the high-earning Hazard and will not stand in the way if the Saudi Pro League side shows concrete interest in signing him.

